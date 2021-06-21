Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 82.64. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$28.69 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

