Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $178.00 at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $171.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.