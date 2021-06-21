Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $101,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.