Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

