$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9,387.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.