Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.75 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

