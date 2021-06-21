Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

