Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.74.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

