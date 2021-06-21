Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.