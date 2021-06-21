Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

