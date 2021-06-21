Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

