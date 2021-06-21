Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.