Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

