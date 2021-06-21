BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BXS. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

