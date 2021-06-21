Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.11. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

