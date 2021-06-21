Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $83.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

