National Bankshares Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNE. CIBC reissued a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNE stock opened at C$5.08 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $107,624 in the last 90 days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.