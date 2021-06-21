SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

