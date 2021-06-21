Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$4.30

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

