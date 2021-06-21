Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$4.30

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
