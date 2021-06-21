Citigroup Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

