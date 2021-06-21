Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi Estate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

