Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

