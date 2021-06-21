Wells Fargo & Company Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $140.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.21.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

