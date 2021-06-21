Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.96 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $54.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $281.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.97. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $199.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

