Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kaspien in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). Kaspien had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

