Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 157,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

