ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.35 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 14.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

