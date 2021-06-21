TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of TMDX opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $822.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $123,883.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,040 shares of company stock worth $3,161,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

