Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

