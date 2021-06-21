Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

