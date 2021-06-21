Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.