Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.