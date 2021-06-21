Critical Survey: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) vs. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mettler-Toledo International 2 3 1 0 1.83

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.04%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $1,048.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.51%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 22.92 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 10.20 $602.74 million $25.72 52.60

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 20.19% 195.99% 23.93%

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

