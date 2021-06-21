Morgan Stanley Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $93.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.78.

EOG Resources stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

