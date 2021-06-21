Credit Suisse Group Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $288.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.28. Danaher has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.