Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

JBL stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

