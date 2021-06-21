Roth Capital Begins Coverage on ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.28 on Friday. ADOMANI has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $79.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 4.18.

In other news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di acquired 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

