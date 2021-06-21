Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

