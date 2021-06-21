Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.69.

ENB stock opened at C$49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.31. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market cap of C$100.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

