Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

