Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.00.

PEY stock opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338 over the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

