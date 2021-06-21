Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.89.

TSE IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.50.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

