Brokers Issue Forecasts for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

