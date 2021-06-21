MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.42.

MEG stock opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.31.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

