MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.42.
MEG stock opened at C$8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.31.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.