Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Truist reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth about $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Personalis by 393.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $11,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

