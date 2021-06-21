Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.