GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

