Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

