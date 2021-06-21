Raymond James Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.43.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$33.27 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.28.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 in the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

