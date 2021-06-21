Financial Review: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) vs. GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Par Pacific and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.29 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.25 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -8.86% -94.82% -13.44% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 123 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

